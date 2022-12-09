Seminar on ‘Challanges faced by Constitution’ to be held in Kozhikode

December 09, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Challanges faced by the Constitution’ at Muthalakulam Maidan in Kozhikode at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The seminar is being organised in connection with the upcoming three-day 15th State conference of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in Kozhikode beginning on December 17. CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran, Loktantrik Janata Dal State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar, and Nationalist Congress Party State president P.C. Chacko will speak at the seminar.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US