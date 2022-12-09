Seminar on ‘Challanges faced by Constitution’ to be held in Kozhikode

December 09, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Challanges faced by the Constitution’ at Muthalakulam Maidan in Kozhikode at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The seminar is being organised in connection with the upcoming three-day 15th State conference of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in Kozhikode beginning on December 17. CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran, Loktantrik Janata Dal State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar, and Nationalist Congress Party State president P.C. Chacko will speak at the seminar.