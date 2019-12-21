Seminar on cerebral palsy

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) is organising an online seminar on “Communication equipment that make life easier for children with cerebral palsy” at the District Child Protection Office at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday. The seminar is only for the guardians of children with cerebral palsy. The participants will get to interact with experts in the field online. Those interested may contact District Child Protection Office on 0495-2378920 to participate.