Kozhikode

Seminar on cerebral palsy

more-in

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) is organising an online seminar on “Communication equipment that make life easier for children with cerebral palsy” at the District Child Protection Office at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday. The seminar is only for the guardians of children with cerebral palsy. The participants will get to interact with experts in the field online. Those interested may contact District Child Protection Office on 0495-2378920 to participate.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 2:12:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/seminar-on-cerebral-palsy/article30363416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY