Kozhikode

Seminar on Centre’s labour codes

Legal activist Prashanth Bhushan will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Central labour codes’ being organised by the Federation of Indian Trade Unions at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall in Kozhikode on Thursday.

National president of the federation Razak Paleri told reporters here on Tuesday that the seminar was part of the nation-wide labourers’ protest from December 1 to 31 demanding cancellation of the labour codes, controlling fuel prices, reinstating cooking gas subsidies, creating job opportunities and stopping sale of PSUs.

M. Rahmathulla (STU), Sreekumar (NTUI), K.G. Pankajakshan (AITUC) and John Joseph will speak at the seminar.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2021 10:52:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/seminar-on-centres-labour-codes/article38007444.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY