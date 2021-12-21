Seminar on Centre’s labour codes

Legal activist Prashanth Bhushan will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Central labour codes’ being organised by the Federation of Indian Trade Unions at K.P. Kesava Menon Hall in Kozhikode on Thursday.

National president of the federation Razak Paleri told reporters here on Tuesday that the seminar was part of the nation-wide labourers’ protest from December 1 to 31 demanding cancellation of the labour codes, controlling fuel prices, reinstating cooking gas subsidies, creating job opportunities and stopping sale of PSUs.

M. Rahmathulla (STU), Sreekumar (NTUI), K.G. Pankajakshan (AITUC) and John Joseph will speak at the seminar.