Seminar held to honour physicist

April 27, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj inaugurated an international seminar on Physics: Mystery and Magic organised by the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC) to honour Prof P. Predeep on the occasion of his superannuation here on Thursday.

Prof. Predeep was credited with establishing an independent Department for Physics and a Laboratory for Molecular Electronics and Photonics at NITC. He was also instrumental in starting a B.Tech. course in Engineering Physics and secured six patents for the NITC. He had also successfully guided 32 PhD students, apart from publishing eight books.

NITC Deputy Director P.S. Sathidevi presided over the inaugural function. Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas spoke via online. Prof. M.K. Ravi Varma, head of the department of Physics, and Prof. G. Unnikrishnan and Prof. A. Sujith of the Department of Chemistry offered felicitations.

The speakers at the seminar were Prof. Amy V. Walker, University of Texas at Dallas, USA; Prof. S. Sundar Kumar lyer, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur; Prof. Biju R. Sekhar, Institute of Physics (loP), Bhubaneswar; Prof. Balbir Singh Kaith, National Institute of Technology Jalandhar; Prof. Andrey N. Aleshin, loffe Institute, Russia; Prof. Berta Gómez-Lor, Instituto de Ciencia de Materiales, Madrid, Spain; Prof. Henrique Leonel Gomez, Universidad de Coimbra, Portugal; Prof. Johannes Gierschner, IMDEA Nano Science, Madrid, Spain; Dr. Shafakat, Tsinghua University Institute of Material Research, China; and Prof. Dr. Lukas Schmidt-Mende, University of Konstanz, Germany.