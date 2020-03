10 March 2020 00:33 IST

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is organising a development seminar for differently abled at Tagore Centenary Hall on March 11 to discuss the problems faced by them as part of the Differently abled Week observance. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran will open the seminar at 10 a.m., a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising