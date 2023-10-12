HamberMenu
Semi-permanent sheds being constructed for evicted traders

October 12, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The construction of semi-permanent sheds for traders who were evicted for the construction of a parking plaza has begun near Mananchira in the city. This temporary arrangement will benefit 12 traders who gave up their shops for the parking plaza project.

The Kozhikode Corporation will spend ₹27 lakh for the construction of the sheds. According to officials, the space available along P.M. Taj Road will also be spared for the evicted traders.

Though traders had earlier constructed a few shops along the road after their eviction from Kidson Corner, the Corporation authorities were forced to demolish them after they were found illegal. There were four such temporary constructions.

According to traders, they had spent around ₹32 lakh for the facility. It was later demolished following opposition from the traffic police.

At the same time, bus operators have raised concerns over safe movement of vehicles with the opening of shops and resultant rush of customers in the area. They claimed that the police officers who had opposed the project earlier were found maintaining silence.  

