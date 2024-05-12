‘Selfie for mercy’ campaign to seek release of prisoners in Qatar

Seeking the release of around 600 Indian prisoners in various Qatar jails, the Indian Pravasi Movement will organise a ‘Selfie for Mercy’ campaign in Kozhikode on May 14. A flex board carrying the image of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will be kept as background at Kidson Corner for facilitating the campaign.

A request seeking the release of the prisoners will also be displayed alongside the campaign board. According to the organisers, the plan is to capture around 5,000 selfie photos and circulate them on social media to draw the attention of the Qatar authorities. M.K. Raghavan, MP, will open the campaign.