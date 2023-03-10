HamberMenu
Self-defence training programme for women, children in Kozhikode

Event to be held at police club as well as AUP School, Karannur, on Saturday and at S.K. Pottekkat Hall and Kakkodi panchayat office on Sunday

March 10, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police department, as part of Janamaitri Suraksha project, is organising ‘Jwala’, a walk-in self-defence training session for women and children, over the weekend. District Police Chief Rajpal Meena will inaugurate the project at 10 a.m. at the Police Club on Saturday. The training will be held at the police club as well as AUP School, Karannur, on Saturday and at the S.K. Pottekkat Hall and Kakkodi panchayat office on Sunday. Interested persons shall register using the link shorturl.at/eBVZ4. For further training and details contact 0471-2318188.

