Kozhikode

Self-defence course launched for girls at schools

Students being trained in self-defence with the support of a civil police officer in Kozhikode on Monday.  

The National Service Scheme (NSS) in association with the police on Monday launched an exclusive self-defence programme, ARCHA, (Achieving Resistance, Courage, Hope and Attitude) for girls at various higher secondary schools in Kozhikode district.

NSS officials said the innovative training programme would reach out to 7,200 girls and their mothers. Trained Civil Police Officers will lead the sessions in various batches.

“The training will cover all the 144 NSS units at various schools,” said S. Sreechith, NSS district coordinator. He added that the official launch was held at KPMSM Higher Secondary School, Arikkulam, in the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Haridasan.

