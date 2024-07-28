Selection meet for Special Olympics Bharat to be held in Kozhikode in November

A State-level athletic meet to choose participants for the Special Olympics Bharat, an event for people with intellectual disabilities, will be held in Kozhikode from November 1 to 3.

An official release said on (July 27) Saturday that the competitions would be held on the grounds of the Government Medical College, and St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri. As many as 5,000 students from 400 special schools, BUDS schools, and aided and government schools from across the State would attend them. They will be accompanied by their parents, teachers, and coaches. The students will be divided into five groups based on their age and further into two groups based on their performance.

The aim of the athletic meet is to empower people facing intellectual disabilities through sports events and training. Special Olympics Bharat Kerala, the State wing of the Special Olympics Bharat under the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare, is the main organiser. Kerala is hosting this event after a gap of six years. It was last held in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018. An organising committee led by Mayor Beena Philip has been chosen for the smooth conduct of the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.