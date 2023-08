August 04, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District Employability Centre under the Kozhikode district panchayat will host a job fair for shortlisting candidates to various reported vacancies in the private sector on August 7. Interested candidates below the age of 35 can appear at the office of the employability centre with certificates at 10 a.m. For details, contact: 04952-370176.