Select autos to offer concessional rate to school arts fest participants in Kozhikode

December 29, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

Participants at the State School Arts Festival may travel by select autorickshaws in Kozhikode city at a concessional rate. They will have to pay additional night charges only after 11.30 p.m. The festival will be held from January 3 to 7.

This was decided at a meeting of autorickshaw drivers’ unions and Transport department officials here on Thursday. Autorickshaws with a sticker of the transport committee of the festival will charge ₹3 less than the regular meter charge. The additional night charges that normally come into effect after 10 p.m. will be in force only after 11.30 p.m.