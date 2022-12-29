HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Select autos to offer concessional rate to school arts fest participants in Kozhikode

December 29, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at the State School Arts Festival may travel by select autorickshaws in Kozhikode city at a concessional rate. They will have to pay additional night charges only after 11.30 p.m. The festival will be held from January 3 to 7.

This was decided at a meeting of autorickshaw drivers’ unions and Transport department officials here on Thursday. Autorickshaws with a sticker of the transport committee of the festival will charge ₹3 less than the regular meter charge. The additional night charges that normally come into effect after 10 p.m. will be in force only after 11.30 p.m.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.