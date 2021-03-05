Seizure of explosives: one more held

The police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the shipping of explosive materials by train. Silambarasan, a native of Salem in Tamil Nadu, was arrested for his alleged involvement in handing over the explosive materials to the arrested woman.

The police said the man was suspected of handing over such stocks earlier too for well-digging and quarry works. The stock was shipped by train many times, they said.

It was last Friday that the Railway Protection Force came across the suspicious consignment in the Chennai-Mangalore Express train during a surprise inspection. Ramani, the arrested passenger, was found responsible for carrying 117 gelatine sticks and 350 detonators in packets hidden under her seat.