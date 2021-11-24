Security strengthened for judge after threat letter

KOZHIKODE

24 November 2021 23:13 IST

K.S. Ambika, judge of the Special Additional District Sessions Court (Marad cases) here, has received a threatening letter by post a day after double life sentence was awarded to two persons accused of being part of the massacre of nine persons on the Marad beach in Kozhikode on May 2, 2003. Security has been beefed up for the judge. The letter delivered to her by post on Wednesday says that she would have to face revenge for sentencing Kalluvecha Veettil Nizamudeen and Hydrosekutty alias Koyamon, the two accused.

The letter also says that she would not be allowed to live peacefully. The judge filed a complaint with the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City), which was forwarded to the Nadakkavu police station for inquiry.

Nizamudeen was also given a fine of ₹1.02 lakh and Koyamon ₹56,000 on Tuesday. Nizamudeen was found guilty of murder, unlawful assembly and illegal possession of arms and Koyamon was found guilty of using explosives.

Advertising

Advertising