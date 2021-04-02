Security strengthened at Kozhikode Collectorate

Special patrol squad to camp near civil station

The city police have improved the strength of policemen deployed on the Collectorate premises in the wake of Thursday’s attack on the District Collector’s official vehicle. A special patrol squad will camp near the civil station to keep an eye on suspicious visitors and vehicles.

Apart from the existing staff, additional plainclothesmen will be posted inside the Collectorate compound. The Nadakkavu police will take care of the security requirements and the screening measure to facilitate the entry of visitors. Meanwhile, additional safety measures for the Collector’s camp house are yet to be finalised.

According to Special Branch officials, security issues at the civil station and the measures to solve them were discussed at a meeting chaired by District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) A.V. George on Thursday. Now, all arrangements are in place to address them, they said.

The incident exposed the weak security arrangements at the Collectorate and the possibility of anyone making an unexpected entry at any time. Senior Revenue Department officials at the Collectorate had called for strong security measures as it had been delayed for long.

Meanwhile, police sources said there should be better closed circuit television camera systems for the Collectorate to intensify surveillance measures. Along with the improved police presence, the camera surveillance project should be completed immediately for 24x7 monitoring, they said.

Some of the officials at the Collectorate also pointed out that the plan to restrict private vehicles’ unauthorised entry and parking in civil station compound was yet to be implemented. They said the fire safety measures at the Collectorate were also not up to the mark.