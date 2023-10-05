Security stepped up as protest brews against tiger safari park project at Chakkittappara in Kozhikode

October 05, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Following intelligence inputs that Maoists are likely to react to the proposal for a tiger safari park project in Kozhikode’s Chakkittappara panchayat, the police have stepped up security in the interior areas of the panchayat. Police patrol has been intensified around the Perambra estate where the safari park is expected to come up.

Three wards of the panchayat that have more tribal settlements will be put under constant surveillance in the wake of the safety threat. A meeting recently convened by the panchayat authorities had also recommended tightened safety measures in the village.

There had been warnings at various times about the movement of Maoist functionaries to allegedly interact with tribespeople and win their support. There were also incidents in which suspected Maoists visited various houses in the area to collect provisions and circulate pamphlets.

Following safety concerns, the security of panchayat president K. Sunil has also been strengthened. He has been advised not to travel alone at night. For around three years, Mr. Sunil has been getting police escort following suspected visits by Maoist supporters to the village.

Old buildings

In the wake of concerns that some old buildings on the Perambra estate could attract miscreants, the estate management is likely to initiate action to clear all such structures within a few weeks. Estate workers will also keep an eye on the movement of local people in the property.

Along with the police, Forest department squads are also remaining alert in the area.

Officers from the Peruvannamoozhi police station and the Peruvannamoozhi forest range office will oversee safety arrangements. The presence of Thunderbolt commando force is likely to be sought.

On the warpath

Since the announcement of the government’s decision to set up the park in Chakkittappara panchayat, local farmers have been on the warpath against the move alleging that it will end up in more regulations on their movements and farming activities. They had also dismissed the government’s claim that the project would improve the tourism potential of the north Kerala region.

Meanwhile, Forest officials who recently inspected the spot said the project would in no way create any regulations for local residents or interrupt their movements in the village. They also said the required area would be around 40 hectares, and that it would be protected with a compound wall.

