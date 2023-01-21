Security on Calicut varsity campus to be strengthened

January 21, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut is strengthening security on its campus, and a meeting of students’ organisations will soon be called for the purpose.

It is based on the recommendations of a committee that inquired into the death by drowning of a postgraduate student at the campus swimming pool last month. The incident had happened after a group of students illegally trespassed on the pool premises to celebrate Argentina’s victory in the World Cup football final.

While reviewing the security deployment on the campus, the committee pointed out that patrolling was inadequate. “Effective patrolling should be ensured, and Patta Books [entry and exit register] may be introduced at selected points like aquatic complex, botanical garden, TML, skywalk point, and park,” the committee said in its report to the Vice-Chancellor, submitted on January 18.

The committee recommended immediate installation of cameras in all common areas. Students should be allowed entry to various offices only after producing ID cards. Security personnel may be advised to verify ID cards. Sensitive areas lack “No entry board”, and such preventive steps should be immediately taken up. Installation of street lights in all dark areas may be done, and solar lights could be preferred. High masts may be installed wherever possible.

The committee had earlier said that the act of students trespassing on the swimming pool was a violation of rules. A majority of hostel residents had gathered before the big screen and were in a festive mood the previous night as it was the World Cup final.