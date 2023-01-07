Security measures taken by police, volunteers ensure peaceful conduct of Kalolsavam

January 07, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The team work by around 2,000 police officers supported by an equal number of volunteers, student police cadets, and special task groups helped in the peaceful conduct of the 61st edition of the Kerala State School Arts Festival. A 24x7 patrol against miscreants and drug pushers offered flawless protection to students at all the 24 venues.

“There was a clear plan prepared several days ahead of the five-day event. All worked well under the respective team leaders. The biggest task was the management of heavy traffic,” said a senior police officer who monitored field-level activities. He said the dedicated volunteers’ team stood by the police to manage the crowd. The officer said traffic was stalled on some stretches due to reckless driving. The security of important persons who turned up for the event was also handled quite promptly.

“The food preparation area was a spot where we had banned the presence of outsiders. It was enforced to ensure food safety,” said a civil police officer. He said the vigil helped the food committee to do their part well.

Fire safety measures were implemented without flaws with the support of over 100 officers from various stations. Safety audits were conducted regularly. A fire outbreak at a venue was quickly controlled. Several students who fainted at festival venues were rushed medical centres.

“Officials of various departments took up additional duties during the festival days. Those in charge of stage management had to spend sleepless nights,” said V. Biju, a field-level coordinator of the event. “Other than just playing leadership roles, many were found working hard on the field to make the event a grand success,” he added.