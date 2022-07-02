Security guard held under POCSO Act, varsity terminates his services

July 02, 2022 20:42 IST

The University of Calicut has terminated the services of a temporary security staff, who was arrested on charges under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to sources, M. Manikantan, an ex-military personnel and a native of Vallikkunnu in Malappuram district, had been working as a security guard at the university since December 2021. Three girls from a school at Tenhipalam near the university had recently passed by the campus while going home. Manikantan was on duty at the time. He reportedly stopped and sent them back. Manikantan later allegedly called back a 12-year-old girl in the group and tried to assault her.

The Tenhipalam police arrested and slapped charges under the POCSO Act on him.

The Vice Chancellor later issued an order terminating his services as he is being accused of misconduct.