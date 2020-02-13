Security for passengers sought

Kozhikode

The Confederation of All India Rail Users Association has urged the Railway authorities to provide adequate security to train passengers in the light of the recent theft in two trains in which passengers lost around 30 sovereigns of gold ornaments, cash of ₹22,000, and diamond jewellery.

