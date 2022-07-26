Security at Kozhikode MCH to be strengthened

Two caught for impersonating as health professionals

Two caught for impersonating as health professionals

Security arrangements at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, will be strengthened in the wake of two persons being caught for impersonating as health professionals.

A circular released here on Tuesday said that doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, students, and all other hospital staff should compulsorily wear their identity cards. They should be visible to the security staff. Superintendents in each section of the hospital should make sure that the staff are wearing their identity cards, the circular added. Those who have not been issued the cards may seek alternative arrangements.

The circular was issued following directions from Veena George, Minister for Health and Family Welfare. A youth was recently arrested from the hospital premises after he was found to be roaming around the place identifying himself as a doctor, wearing a white coat and a stethoscope around his neck. He was caught by the security staff from one of the wards. This man had earlier worked in the ‘108’ emergency ambulance service. Earlier, a woman was caught after she impersonated herself as a staff nurse.