Security at Calicut varsity Pareeksha Bhavan to be strengthened

KOZHIKODE

15 December 2021 21:07 IST

It is in view of recent fracas between SFI activists and staff

The Calicut University Syndicate has decided to strengthen security at the Pareeksha Bhavan.

A meeting held on Wednesday resolved to appoint 25 women security staff in the 35-50 age group. Entry to the Pareeksha Bhavan will be restricted. This is reportedly in view of the recent fracas between Students Federation of India activists and a section of the staff from a pro-Left union. Parking on the premises will not be allowed any more.

A report of the Syndicate panel that inquired into the fracas was sent back for clarification. The updated report will be discussed at the next meeting.

Students will be allowed access from 10.30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students from university departments can no longer enter the building without identity cards. Officials will also not entertain one student raising complaints of many others.

Elections

Students’ union elections in affiliated colleges will be held in February. A meeting will be held with students’ organisations ahead of that. A sub-committee was assigned to examine the High Court verdict that dealt with the voting rights of students in self-financing colleges. Students’ organisations will be consulted before updating arts festival rules.

United Democratic Front-aligned member P. Rasheed Ahammed pointed out that many students were complaining about lack of privacy at the men’s hostel. The Syndicate decided to strictly enforce rules from now. Students who go out in the night should enter their names in the movement register.