ADVERTISEMENT

Security arrangements to continue in Kozhikode to prevent political clashes

Updated - June 05, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 06:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Offices of political parties under surveillance of patrol squads

The Hindu Bureau

Security arrangements and surveillance measures initiated by the police to ensure peaceful counting of Lok Sabha election votes and victory celebrations will be maintained as such for a week more, though no major incidents of political clashes have been reported in the rural areas of Kozhikode. Politically sensitive areas under the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency will remain under the police radar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Station House Officers overseeing security measures in vulnerable areas have sought the cooperation of political party leaders to avoid provocative public meetings, sloganeering, and rallies. Surveillance has also been strengthened around party offices, which had come under attack during previous elections.

In the wake of an alleged crude bomb attack on the house of a Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader in Vadakara on Tuesday night, the police have further reviewed security measures. The police have also initiated a probe into the incident.

United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders from the area claimed that their political opponents had made deliberate attempts to provoke Congress and RMP workers after the announcement of election results. They said cyber attacks had also gone up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, senior police officers from Vadakara said the cyber patrol initiated with the support of cyber cells, cyber police stations, and the State Hi-tech Cell would check circulation of offensive messages. District-level monitoring committees would also be active to support the police, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US