Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Security arrangements to continue in Kozhikode to prevent political clashes

Offices of political parties under surveillance of patrol squads

Updated - June 05, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 06:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Security arrangements and surveillance measures initiated by the police to ensure peaceful counting of Lok Sabha election votes and victory celebrations will be maintained as such for a week more, though no major incidents of political clashes have been reported in the rural areas of Kozhikode. Politically sensitive areas under the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency will remain under the police radar.

Station House Officers overseeing security measures in vulnerable areas have sought the cooperation of political party leaders to avoid provocative public meetings, sloganeering, and rallies. Surveillance has also been strengthened around party offices, which had come under attack during previous elections.

In the wake of an alleged crude bomb attack on the house of a Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader in Vadakara on Tuesday night, the police have further reviewed security measures. The police have also initiated a probe into the incident.

United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders from the area claimed that their political opponents had made deliberate attempts to provoke Congress and RMP workers after the announcement of election results. They said cyber attacks had also gone up.

Meanwhile, senior police officers from Vadakara said the cyber patrol initiated with the support of cyber cells, cyber police stations, and the State Hi-tech Cell would check circulation of offensive messages. District-level monitoring committees would also be active to support the police, they said.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / unrest, conflicts and war

