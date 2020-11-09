Sections of planetarium to open from today

09 November 2020 19:18 IST

After remaining closed for about eight months, some sections of the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium, Kozhikode, will open from Tuesday.

A release said on Monday that the institution had been closed since March 15 after COVID-19-induced restrictions were put in place. The decision to open the facilities followed a nod from the Union government and the Kozhikode district administration. In the first phase, only the science gallery and science park would be opened in line with COVID protocol. The visiting time is between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The exhibition in the planetarium and 3D screening would resume only from November 16. An automatic sanitiser had been installed at the entrance. Children aged below 10 and senior citizens aged above 65, and pregnant women would not be allowed entry, the release added.

