Second phase of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra begins in city

February 10, 2024 12:01 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The second phase of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, intended to create awareness on various schemes and projects of the Central government, began in Kozhikode city on Friday. Kozhikode Corporation Councillor Saritha Parayeri inaugurated the reception to the Yatra at Malaparamba.

The Yatra is being organised by the Lead Bank with the support for various departments. Representatives of central departments conducted classes. Further, receptions were held at Bilathikulam and Kunduparamba. The new beneficiaries of the PM Swanidhi project were handed over their policy certificates at the reception at Bilathikulam. The Yatra will conclude on February 23 in the city. The first phase of the Yatra had concluded on January 20. 

Kozhikode / Kerala

