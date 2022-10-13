Second phase of anti-drug campaign launched in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 13, 2022 20:57 IST

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy launching the second phase of ‘Puthulaharikku Oru Vote’, a campaign launched by the Kozhikode district administration on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The second phase of ‘Puthulaharikku Oru Vote’, a people’s campaign launched by the Kozhikode district administration against drug abuse, was inaugurated on Thursday.

The event was held at the Government Higher Secondary School, Kunduparamba. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy opened it. Mr. Reddy urged students to become anti-drug ambassadors themselves and administered a pledge to them against substance abuse.

The students are being asked to vote for something they are passionate about, such as arts and culture, sports, food, travel, reading, social service, films, and friendship. They were asked to tick on one of the boxes given to them. The voting will be completed by October 19. Students in aided, unaided and government higher secondary schools will participate. They will be required to stick to the activity they choose.

The campaign seeks to encourage habits and healthy activities that make people happy. The effort is to wean people away from substances such as drugs and liquor and engage them in new passions in life. Its first phase was launched on June 27, when around one lakh college students from 100 campuses in Kozhikode participated in the process.

