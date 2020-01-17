Second charge sheet filed in Koodathayi case

The special police team probing the Koodathayi serial murders submitted a second charge sheet before the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court- II on Friday.

The charge sheet was filed against prime suspect Jolly Joseph for poisoning to death Sily, wife of Shaju Zacharias, Jolly’s second husband. M.S. Mathew aka Shaji, 44, and Prajikumar, 44, who allegedly helped Jolly in the murder named second and third accused respectively.

The charge sheet, running into 1,200 pages, has included 165 witnesses, including Sijo Sebatain and Shali Francis, brother and sister of Sily respectively.

Crucial statements

Staff Reporter adds: District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) K.G. Simon who led the investigation into the Koodathayi serial murder case on Friday said the statements of Sily Sebastian’s son and her two siblings were crucial in gathering strong evidence against Jolly Shaju in the Sily murder case. Sily was the sixth and last victim in the Koodathayi serial killing case, which was cracked by the District Crime Branch squad.

Mr. Simon told reporters that Sily’s son had directly seen the collapsing mother at a private hospital in Mukkom where she was admitted with suspected symptoms of epilepsy. “Though Jolly had managed to keep away Sily’s son during the well-planned murder attempt, the son, who became suspicious about her behaviour, came back to the spot,” he said.

Mr. Simon said it was the second attempt made by Jolly to kill Sily and she had done everything possible on her side to delay the medical aid. “The presence of poison had been confirmed in the first attempt itself but her family members had not taken it seriously. If it had been taken seriously, the life of Sily could have been saved,” he said.

Mr. Simon also said Sily’s husband Shaju Zacharias was unaware of the plans of Jolly and her desire to marry Shaju. In the investigation, it was also found that he had no involvement in the murder of Sily, he said.

It was in 2016 that Sily died in a suspicious circumstance. Her daughter Alphine too died in a mysterious circumstance in 2014. According to the District Crime Branch squad, Jolly killed Sily and her daughter for marrying Shaju Zacharias. Jolly got married to Shaju a year after the mysterious death of Sily.