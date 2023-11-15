HamberMenu
Second accused in woman’s death held from Gudalur

The first accused had already been arrested and remanded in judicial custody

November 15, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasaba police on Wednesday arrested Sulaiman, the second accused in the murder of Kuttikkattoor native Sainaba whose body was recently recovered from a gorge on the Nadukani Ghat Road. The 53-year-old accused is a native of Gudalur who fled the district after allegedly committing the crime.

It was the statement of Samad, the first accused in the case, that helped the police zero in on his accomplice. Samad reportedly had an argument with Sulaiman over sharing the money and gold ornaments they grabbed from the victim. Samad is in judicial custody.

The alleged murder of the woman, who was reported missing from her home on November 7, came to light last Monday. Samad voluntarily revealed details of the incident to the police.

During preliminary investigation, the police confirmed that Samad had strangulated the woman using her own shawl inside a car taken on rent by the two. Sulaiman, the driver, reportedly assisted Samad in committing the crime and dumping the body into the gorge.

Police officers from Kasaba station said Samad and the victim were friends for many years, and he had offered the woman a temporary job at the house of one of his friends. She was reportedly murdered on November 7. The motive was to steal her gold ornaments and cash.

The police also found that the suspects had destroyed the woman’s mobile phone to destroy evidence.

