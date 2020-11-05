Seat-sharing issues worry LDF in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

05 November 2020 01:10 IST

Fresh troubles attributed to induction of INL and LJD into the front

Several constituents of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have expressed unhappiness over seat-sharing in Kozhikode district for the three-tier local body polls in December.

Leaders of minor parties feel the CPI(M) is trying to corner all the seats in some local bodies, including the district panchayat and the Kozhikode Corporation. The troublesome seat-sharing process has also been attributed to the induction of the Indian National League (INL) and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) into the Left coalition.

However, CPI(M) leaders said all partners, including the newly inducted parties, should be given representation. So, the seats of some existing constituents may have been cut down.

LJD leaders said their party should be allotted more seats. When the party was led by M.P. Veerendrakumar (which was Janata Dal (United) in the United Democratic Front), it had contested in five seats. Such a demand has infuriated the Janata Dal (Secular), which had contested in only one seat in the 2015 polls. This time, the party may not be given any seat, it is learnt.

The JD(S) and the LJD which have a love-hate relationship within the coalition have been asked to resolve issues over seat-sharing in the Thiruvambady division. Last time, the JD(S) had won from the division.

At the same time, the CPI, which had contested in four seats in the district panchayat last time, will have to be contented with three seats. This also means that the CPI(M) considers the LJD nominees better than those of the CPI.

Similarly, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which had contested in two seats earlier, will be allotted just one seat. Incidentally, the INL and the National Secular Conference had contested in one seat each. However, these parties will be allotted only one seat.

The CPI(M) poll managers also want to reduce the number of seats for allies in the Kozhikode Corporation as well. The JD(S) had contested three seats last time. Now, this has to be reduced to give representation to the LJD. Also, the NCP will be given only three seats. Last time, it contested in four seats.