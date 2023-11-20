Season of lit fests on in Kozhikode

November 20, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

A season of literature festivals seems to be on in Kozhikode, spurred by its recent classification by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) as a ‘City of Literature’.

Writers such as Shashi Tharoor, MP, had attended a two-day cultural festival organised by city-based Poorna Publications from November 10. Book Plus, a Malappuram-based publications group, is organising Malabar Literature Festival (MLF) on the Kozhikode beach from November 30 to December 3. The annual Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) is scheduled to be held in January next year.

Panakkad Syed Munavvarali Shihab Thangal, chairperson of the MLF organising committee, told the media on Monday that the four-day event would attempt to re-read Malayalam literature from Malabar’s perspective. The communities in this region, their culture, literature, history, languages and journey would be highlighted in around 80 sessions.

As many as 300 guests, including Kanimozhi, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP, would participate in discussions. The other participants include M.H. Ilyas, Nishat Zaidi, T.T. Sreekumar, T.D. Ramakrishnan, S. Joseph, P. Raman, S. Hareesh, and Unni R., among others. Academic Christophe Jaffrelot is expected to attend a session online. The Thangal said that Malabar’s historical links with places such as Lakshadweep, Kayalpattinam in Tamil Nadu, and countries in Africa would be debated. The organisers said that the ongoing Israeli attack on Gaza would be discussed too along with the literature scene in Palestine.

M.B. Manoj, festival director, said that sea would be the theme of the festival this time with at least 10 sessions devoted to it. “Literature, culture and art are in a new phase of development now. Literature festivals are being held in many cities. MLF too will be part of this,” Mr. Manoj said.

Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, State president, Indian Union Muslim League, will open the festival at 6.30 p.m. on November 30. Writer Subhash Chandran will deliver a lecture on Kozhikode’s tryst with literature.

The KLF’s seventh edition, scheduled to be held from January 11 to 14, 2024, is expected to feature 400 speakers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event. Turkey is the guest country of honour.

