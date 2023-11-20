HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Season of lit fests on in Kozhikode

November 20, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A season of literature festivals seems to be on in Kozhikode, spurred by its recent classification by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) as a ‘City of Literature’.

Writers such as Shashi Tharoor, MP, had attended a two-day cultural festival organised by city-based Poorna Publications from November 10. Book Plus, a Malappuram-based publications group, is organising Malabar Literature Festival (MLF) on the Kozhikode beach from November 30 to December 3. The annual Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) is scheduled to be held in January next year.

Panakkad Syed Munavvarali Shihab Thangal, chairperson of the MLF organising committee, told the media on Monday that the four-day event would attempt to re-read Malayalam literature from Malabar’s perspective. The communities in this region, their culture, literature, history, languages and journey would be highlighted in around 80 sessions.

As many as 300 guests, including Kanimozhi, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP, would participate in discussions. The other participants include M.H. Ilyas, Nishat Zaidi, T.T. Sreekumar, T.D. Ramakrishnan, S. Joseph, P. Raman, S. Hareesh, and Unni R., among others. Academic Christophe Jaffrelot is expected to attend a session online. The Thangal said that Malabar’s historical links with places such as Lakshadweep, Kayalpattinam in Tamil Nadu, and countries in Africa would be debated. The organisers said that the ongoing Israeli attack on Gaza would be discussed too along with the literature scene in Palestine.

M.B. Manoj, festival director, said that sea would be the theme of the festival this time with at least 10 sessions devoted to it. “Literature, culture and art are in a new phase of development now. Literature festivals are being held in many cities. MLF too will be part of this,” Mr. Manoj said.

Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, State president, Indian Union Muslim League, will open the festival at 6.30 p.m. on November 30. Writer Subhash Chandran will deliver a lecture on Kozhikode’s tryst with literature.

The KLF’s seventh edition, scheduled to be held from January 11 to 14, 2024, is expected to feature 400 speakers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event. Turkey is the guest country of honour.

Related Topics

Malayalam literature / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.