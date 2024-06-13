Search on to track missing complainant in Pantheerankavu domestic violence case

The complainant in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, who recently retracted her statement against her husband, has come up with one more video on her YouTube account, appealing to investigators and the judiciary to record her statement again to reveal the truth. In the third video released from an unknown location on Wednesday, the woman said she was ready to undergo a polygraph test if it was required to verify facts.

The woman, who reportedly uploaded the videos from three different locations after leaving the State, also demanded to conduct a polygraph test on her parents who were accused of forcing her to give false statements to the police. “There is no truth in my old statements as I made all those out of my insecurity feeling,” she said.

In the latest 43-minute video, she sought police protection to prevent possible attempts by her parents to forcibly take her back home. She claimed that her mother was well aware of the circumstances behind the incident and the reasons that prompted her to leave home independently.

Meanwhile, police sources said an intensified search was under way to track the girl based on the missing case filed by her father. In the preliminary investigation, the videos were found uploaded from three different locations which would have to be verified further to rule out the involvement of any third party in the act, they said.

As the three videos, which were recorded in a mobile application and later uploaded to the newly opened YouTube account with contradictory claims, drew wide criticisms, the user turned the commenting option off on the channel. Police sources said she was also unavailable on phone or any other social media platform to verify the authenticity of her statements.

It was on May 5 that the marriage between the suspect and the North Paravoor native took place. The complaints about the alleged physical torture surfaced when the girl’s parents came to see her at Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode on May 12. Though a complaint had been filed with the Pantheerankavu police, there was no favourable response, according to the complainant’s parents who later approached the State Police Chief and the Chief Minister for action.

The Pantheerankavu Station House Officer had been placed under suspension after he was accused of ignoring the initial complaint. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission and the Kerala State Women’s Commission had also registered separate cases apart from seeking reports from the police higher-ups.

The woman’s contradictory statements surfaced soon after the Central Bureau of Investigation exchanged the case details with the Interpol to issue a red corner notice against the suspect who reportedly escaped to Germany. The Interpol had earlier issued a blue corner notice to track his details.