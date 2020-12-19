Search on for suspects in political clashes in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

19 December 2020 23:25 IST

The police are on the lookout for prime suspects in various political clashes on the day of local body polls in Kozhikode district. Special squads under various police stations have already zeroed in on a few local political workers who had allegedly turned aggressive, triggering tension near polling stations.

A major incident took place at Theruvanparamba near Nadapuram, where a group of UDF activists locked horns with the police over the physical distancing protocol. They also allegedly damaged the glass panes of a patrol vehicle, following which the police fired tear gas shells.

In Koyilandy, a street scuffle ensued between BJP and CPI(M) workers. Some of them sustained injuries in stone throwing. The police said a few suspects behind the incident had been arrested after examining CCTV footage.

Though some senior political leaders made efforts to settle the issues through talks, police sources said they were bound to submit details of actions taken on such incidents to the election authorities. Besides, CCTV visuals from hyper-sensitive booths too will be submitted. For the record, over 100 booths had been put under webcasting for effective surveillance.

According to Station House Officers from politically sensitive areas, the police are investigating stray incidents of violence after the announcement of results. Several suspects from Kuttiyadi, Perambra and Nadapuram areas have already been arrested, they said.