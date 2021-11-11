Search on for man accused of sexual assault

Kozhikode

11 November 2021 19:24 IST

A 46-year-old man who was booked by the Balussery police on the charge of sexually assaulting a differently-abled woman and her niece is still at large despite the investigation team intensifying the search for the accused and issuing a lookout notice.

It was on November 8 that the elderly woman and her seven-year-old niece were allegedly assaulted by the man who was a gulf-returnee. The woman was attacked when the child managed to escape from his grip. Police sources said the suspect was known to the victims’ family very well and that they could gather clear evidence against him.

After the assault, the man escaped from the spot on a scooter. Though the local police managed to secure CCTV footage from various spots, they could not track his location or the vehicle. The police also carried out searches in the houses of some of his close friends and relatives but in vain.

A police official from the Balussery station said search was in full swing in the nearby districts as well based on the already gathered digital evidence and statements of some of the local residents. “We have already covered various locations of Wayanad district. All local police stations in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram districts have been asked to extend their support in the case,” he said.