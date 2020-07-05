Kozhikode

Search on for auto driver

The Mukkom police on Saturday intensified the search for an autorickshaw driver who allegedly molested an elderly woman and took away her gold ornaments.

The woman sustained serious injuries in the incident that took place on Thursday and is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

According to the victim’s statement, the man tied her up inside the vehicle and molested her. He then abandoned her at an isolated spot after taking away her gold ornaments, according to the police.

