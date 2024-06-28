Sea erosion threat troubles hundreds of coastal families in Kozhikode

The increasing incidents of sea erosion following the strengthening of the monsoon season have disturbed hundreds of coastal residents in Kozhikode district. Though arrangements are in place to open temporary relief camps in case of emergencies, majority are disinclined to leave their houses citing various inconveniences.

The coastal areas around Vadakara, Koyilandy, Payyoli, and Azhiyoor are the worst-hit due to the incomplete seawall fortification works. The destruction of coastal roads which were renovated last year remains a major challenge.

“Nearly 40 houses near Koyilandyvalappu, Avikkal, Kuriyadi, and Pallithazham areas near Vadakara are still facing threat from recurring sea erosion. The local residents’ demand to fortify the existing sea walls and construct stronger ones in unprotected areas is yet to be addressed,” said P.V. Usman, a fisherman from Vadakara.

Members of fishermen families in Vadakara said they were using sand-filled sacks to prevent saline water intrusion during sea erosion. They added that electric posts and transformers were also at risk due to the frequent caving in of the seabed caused by the poor sea wall.

A portion of the recently renovated road near the Kappad beach has also been damaged following sea erosion. The height of the sea wall in the area continues to be a major concern for residents. Despite proposals from the Ministry of Water Resources to protect the area, the residents point out that nothing has been done so far to safeguard the coastline.

Residents of Nainamvalappu, Kothi, and Beypore coastal areas have also voiced their concerns over the delayed fortification works. “We had been on the warpath for years to address the safety concerns. There is no point in wasting our energy as the authorities are least interested in keeping their promises,” said P. Saleem, a resident. He also added that media reports on the sea erosion threat have become an annual ritual, evoking no response from the authorities.

Meanwhile, sources from the Fisheries department said that the sea erosion threat was troubling families, who have been reluctant to accept the relocation package under the ‘Punargeham’ scheme. They claimed that initially, around 2,600 families had been identified eligible, but very few had responded positively to the proposal.