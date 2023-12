December 04, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district committee of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will hold events on December 6 to mark 31st anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. P.T. Ahmed, Kozhikode district secretary, SDPI, told the media on December 4 that meetings would be held at Vadakara and the moffusil bus stand in Kozhikode. He said awareness would be created against fascist forces in country that were responsible for the demolition.

