SDPI denies role in murders

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has said that the party had no role in the recent murder of Congress workers in Chavakkad and Kannur or the attack on a Congress office at Perambra here.

“We have no clash of interest with the Congress anywhere in the State,” said SDPI State president P. Abdul Majeed Faizi, speaking to reporters here on Saturday. “In fact, we would like to keep good relationships with every political party in the country other than the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

Condemning all kinds of attacks and political murders, Mr. Faizi said that even if SDPI workers were involved in the said attacks, they were not political and the party leadership had no information of the same. “I would ask Ramesh Chennithala not to fall into the CPI(M) trap,” he said, responding to a recent comment by the Congress leader about SDPI’s alleged role in the murders. The accused, if found guilty, would be expelled from the party, he added.

Campaign against BJP

Earlier, Mr. Faizi announced the ‘Kavalal Jatha’ (Sentinel march) being organised by the party at 50 centres on Independence Day. He said the march, with the slogan ‘Not to surrender the hard-earned freedom’, was an effort to create awareness among the public about the alleged bid of the Central government to curtail citizens’ freedom.

“Even the right to citizenship of a large community is being questioned. The BJP is implementing the ‘divide and rule’ policy of the British and hence is a threat to the democratic fabric of the nation,” he said adding that the country was being governed by a group of anti-nationals.