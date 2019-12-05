Scuffle on campus over magazine

There was tension for a while on the Calicut University campus at Tenhippalam in Malappuram district on Thursday as a group of activists of the United Democratic Students Federation (UDSF) gheraoed the Registrar and had heated arguments with some of the Syndicate members over the controversial magazine brought out by the departmental students union.

According to sources, the activists of the UDSF - an alliance of the Kerala Students Union and the Muslim Students Federation – staged a sit-in inside the office of C.L. Joshi, Registrar, from the morning, demanding action against those behind bringing out the magazine, which, they claimed, had hurt religious sentiments. They said that though a Syndicate sub-committee had recommended action against the magazine committee, it was not acted upon. They claimed that the Syndicate meeting held on Tuesday had just decided to republish the magazine. The Syndicate members promised to discuss the issue after their meeting scheduled for the afternoon.

However, the students locked one part of the administrative block in the evening claiming that they were not called for talks. The police were called in and a scuffle between the students and some Syndicate members ensued. Talks were later held between the student leaders and the university authorities and it was decided to place the issue at the next meeting of the Syndicate. A monitoring panel would be formed to supervise the republishing of the magazine.

Naseef Shersh, Vallikkunnu constituency president of MSF, meanwhile claimed that four activists of the UDSF, including a woman, were manhandled by a section of Syndicate members and they had sought treatment at a local hospital. He claimed that a police complaint would be lodged.

Meanwhile, the university authorities are also planning to seek legal action against the students for the scuffle.