Scuffle between staff and SFI activists at Calicut varsity

There was tension for a while on the Calicut University campus on Thursday when some students, who were also activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), were allegedly manhandled by a section of the staff at Pareeksha Bhavan.

SFI activists Amaldev, Bindev, and Sreelesh were injured in the incident. They had gone to Pareeksha Bhavan to enquire about the studies of another student in the university teaching department. They claimed that since they did not know which section was handling the issue, they sought the help of a university staff. In between, another staff asked them why they were standing there. When the students questioned his approach, they were reportedly beaten up.

The students claimed that he was joined later by over a dozen other staff. It was alleged that the shutters of the building were downed to stop them from going out. The SFI activists took out a protest march later.

However, Calicut University Employees’ Centre, a pro-RSS organisation representing university employees, alleged that the SFI activists had beaten up one of their members. The employees claimed that they had only questioned the presence of students on the campus where the COVID-19 protocol was in force. They sought action against the students who were behind the incident. A protest too was held.

Earlier, SFI activists blocked an ambulance which arrived to take one of the staffers who claimed to have sustained injuries in the incident to hospital. He was later taken in a police vehicle.