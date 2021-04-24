Screening measures intensified at Beypore port

KOZHIKODE

24 April 2021 00:00 IST

Following the recent cancellation of a Lakshadweep vessel after some of its crew members tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the authorities have resumed stringent passenger screening measures at the Beypore port. Only those who carry a negative RT-PCR test certificate will be allowed to board ships.

Those suffering from suspected COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the port premises. More officials have been posted to supervise the implementation of the health protocol and screening activities using thermal scanners.

Only one weekly passenger service to Lakshadweep is being facilitated by the Beypore port at present. According to port officials, stringent screening measures will be in place for three more weeks. Monsoon-related restrictions on passenger ships between the mainland and Lakshadweep will come into effect on May 15.

In case of a threat of COVID-19 spread and difficulty in operating a particular schedule, arrangements are in place to operate smaller vessels. According to officials, two such smaller vessels were operated to support stranded passengers.

The number of officials on duty at the port has been reduced to comply with the latest safety norms issued by the government. Only 50% of the total staff members will be on duty at the spot.