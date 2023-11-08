HamberMenu
‘Scrap contributory pension scheme for govt. staff in Kerala’

November 08, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A State-wide march taken out by the Joint Council of State Service Organisations seeking steps to protect the civil services reaching Kozhikode city on Wednesday.

A State-wide march taken out by the Joint Council of State Service Organisations seeking steps to protect the civil services reaching Kozhikode city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Sathyan Mokeri, senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, has asked the Kerala government to scrap the contributory pension scheme for government employees and bring back the statutory pension scheme.

He was addressing an event to mark the culmination of the Kozhikode leg of a State-wide ‘padayatra’ taken out by the Joint Council of State Service Organisations seeking demands such as scrapping of the contributory pension scheme and corruption-free civil service system, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Mokeri said the recent Supreme Court order asking the State government to give a copy of a review committee report on the contributory pension scheme to the Joint Council was the result of a long fight.

public employees / government / wage and pension / Kerala

