Scientist B.K. Das urges youth to bridge cultures in tech-driven India 

September 01, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

B.K. Das, Director General of Electronics and Communication Systems at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has emphasised the role of the younger generation in connecting cultures and civilizations in a technologically advanced India.

Delivering the Prof. Kesava Rao (first principal of erstwhile Regional Engineering College, Calicut) Memorial Lecture in connection with the 63rd Foundation Day of National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) on Friday, he drew attention to India’s youth power, exemplified by the successful Chandrayaan mission, while acknowledging the formidable challenges they must confront.

Reflecting on India’s missile mission, Dr. Das recalled a time when India lacked the necessary technology due to the withdrawal of support from the U.S. Instead of giving up, India, under the leadership of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, built the required infrastructure and technology, demonstrating the unflinching determination and trust of its people.

In his presidential address, Gajjala Yoganand, Chairperson, Board of Governors, NITC, highlighted the success of the Chandrayaan mission as a testament to the dedication, innovation and technical brilliance of intellectual minds of the country. He also laid the foundation stone for Prof. Kesava Rao Memorial Clock Tower on the occasion.

Swami Atmapriyananda, Pro-Chancellor of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, who was the guest of honour, stressed the need for acknowledging the contribution of Indians and the values of India instead of glorifying everything from the west. He also planted a tree sapling at the amphitheatre.

Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director of NITC, presented a report. “Our institution started functioning in 1961 as Regional Engineering College Calicut with 125 students. We now have 7,200 students pursuing 11 undergraduate programmes, 31 postgraduate programmes and doctoral research programmes. NITC has achieved the highest-ever placements in its history, with 1,148 placements for 2023,” he said, adding that the 35,000 plus alumni network was the strength of the institution.

The Foundation Day edition of institute newsletter Communique was also released at the event. Prof. Priya Chandran, Dean (Planning and Development), and Prof. P.P. Anil Kumar, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) spoke.

Directors-in-charge of NITC, principals-in-charge of REC, and former directors of NITC were honoured. They included Prof. S. Nagaraja, principal in-charge, REC; Prof. B.N. Nagaraj , Prof. E Gopinathan, Prof. T.L. Jose and Prof. Sandeep Sancheti, all directors-in charge of NITC, Prof. P. S. Sathidevi, former director-in-charge and former deputy director, NITC, and Prof. M.N. Bandyopadhyaya, former director, NITC.

The institute distributed awards to eight alumni under seven different categories. They included A.K. Balasubrahmanian, retired Director (Technical) of Nuclear Power Corporation of India, for technology innovation and Dr. Maruthi R. Akella, Endowed Chair Professor of the University of Texas, for academic excellence.

An exhibition of innovations and research activities titled ‘SKYLIGHT 23’ by all 13 academic departments of NITC was also part of the Foundation Day programme.