Scientific temper to the fore at Malabar Innovation Festival

It was by accident that Atham from Thondayad in Kozhikode stumbled upon Bernoulli’s principle in his brother Aishbal’s Class 7 textbook. The brothers had a thorough discussion on how passing air through a small hole could eventually cool it and it led to the development of a natural house cooling system, which is far less expensive compared to air conditioners. Their innovative idea is one of the major attractions at the third Malabar Innovation Festival that has been under way at the Regional Science Centre in Kozhikode since Friday.

Like 14-year-old Atham, several young minds were trained to come up with innovative ideas and implement them at the Innovation Hub of the science centre, the fruits of which are on display at the expo organised as part of the innovation festival.

A group of final year students of Government Polytechnic College, Meenangadi, Wayanad, came up with technology to charge mobile phones by using power generated by a burning candle and a pitcher full of water. “The technology will come in handy during floods” said a student. The ‘path finder’ developed by Liam Abdulla from Keezhuparamba and Ahmed Irfan from Mankavu could be of help to visually challenged persons as it helps them cross busy roads without hassles.

‘Mr. Water’, a product of first year students of Government Polytechnic College, Meenangadi, Wayanad, has already caught the eye of electronic product manufacturers. The equipment makes water from atmosphere, forcing vapour to cool down and thus produce clean drinking water.

The innovation festival also features various competitions for children. There are also brainstorming sessions and robotics.

A robot made of e-waste displayed at the lobby of the science centre is another attraction at the festival that concludes on Sunday.