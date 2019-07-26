‘Scientific clearance’ to begin at megalithic site

The Kozhikode unit of the State Archaeology Department will begin “scientific clearance” at a recently discovered megalithic site, claimed to be 2,000 years old, at Maniyoor Village in Taliparamba in Kannur district on Friday.

K. Krishnaraj of the Archaeology Department, who is supervising the drive, said that four urn burials had been unearthed on the private property at the identified pre-historic site at Karimpumkkara. The unearthing was a stroke of serendipity when the owner of the plot was preparing the site for laying the foundation for the construction of a house.

The owner then informed the department about the findings. Preliminary studies suggested that the site and its surroundings could have been a cemetery of the megalithic era, Mr. Krishnaraj said.

Medium sized urn, pottery and iron implements have also been recovered from the archaeological site, he said.

Previous excavations have confirmed about the megalithic culture that existed in north Kerala. These discoveries show the archaeological importance of pre-Iron age civilisation.