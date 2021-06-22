‘Science Park’ awaits students at Kozhikode school

KOZHIKODE

Facility a tribute to science teacher from colleagues to mark his retirement

It was a rare tribute to a science teacher from his colleagues to mark his retirement. Students, however, are yet to make use of the ‘Science Park’ set up at Government Upper Primary School, Manassery, near Mukkom in Kozhikode, as daily classes are still held online.

T.P. Rajeev, one of the teachers at the school, told The Hindu that the idea of a park was conceived after P.S. Manomohanan, the science teacher with over two decades of experience, refused to accept any parting gifts. The surrounding walls of the school were decorated with pictures depicting famous scientists, their contributions and scientific thoughts. There is a sculpture of a teacher holding a light at the entrance. A telescope, Newton’s disc, seven rods to explain musical notes, pulley system to show lessening of workload, and a lift pump to fetch water from the well have been set up on the premises. A big wind turbine and a couple of smaller ones too have been installed.

Mr. Rajeev said it took around 13 weeks to get the work done. The teachers, other staff, and parents pooled in over ₹2.5 lakh for the purpose. “We got technical help from some staff at the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium, Kozhikode. Local industrial units were roped in for the work,” he said.

Mr. Manomohanan retired on April 31. However, the second wave of COVID-19, and the resultant restrictions on public life have stripped students a chance to utilise the park. “Our only regret is that since the classes are held online, the students are not able to make use of it fully,” said Mr. Rajeev. The teachers are hoping that once the situation improves and students come back, it will strike a chord with them.