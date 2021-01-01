Schools told to follow COVID-19 protocol

Kozhikode

01 January 2021 01:57 IST

Rapid response teams to ensure compliance with govt. guidelines

A special meeting chaired by Mayor Beena Philip on Thursday decided to take multiple measures after the reopening of schools for Class X and Class XII from January 1 (Friday).

The meeting, attended by the Additional District Medical Officer, officials from the Department of Education, and leaders of various political parties, asked teachers, parents, and students to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocol.

PTAs, NGOs, and contingency staff of the Kozhikode Corporation will undertake sanitation activities at educational institutions on the New Year day.

Rapid response teams in all wards will be activated to ensure that schools observe the protocol issued by the State government.

Also, COVID-19 cells will be constituted at all schools. The maiden meeting of the cells will be held by Sunday.